Eden Hazard says he will review his Chelsea future this summer, confirms admiration for Real Madrid

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has hinted he might join Real Madrid next summer.

The Belgium international says he wants to finish the current season before reviewing his future at Stamford Bridge.

He also spoke of his admiration for European champions Real Madrid, who have long been credited with interest in signing him, and suggested he would see what happens in the summer 2018 transfer window.

Hazard told Canal+: “The moment to leave will be when I want to leave.

“I want to finish this year and then we will see what happens. Everybody knows the admiration that I have for Real Madrid.

“But for the moment I am a Blues player. Each year people say stuff about Eden, and each year I have always stayed at the club.

“When I was at Lille, people started saying PSG, I stayed at Lille. Chelsea every year I am mentioned with PSG and Real Madrid… If you want to see me go somewhere you need to stop asking me.”

The 26-year-old joined Chelsea from Lille in a £32m deal in 2012. He has since made 264 appearances for the Blues, scoring 78 goals and winning two Premier League titles.

He has been repeatedly linked with a transfer to Madrid or, more recently, Paris Saint-Germain throughout his time in England and particularly over the course of the past three seasons.

Antonio Conte’s tenure appeared to have resulted in Hazard settling and refocusing his efforts at Stamford Bridge since 2016, but it sounds like the situation could change again next summer.