Emil Forsberg reacts to Man Utd transfer rumours

RB Leipzig forward Emil Forsberg has responded to rumours linking him with a transfer to Manchester United.

The Sweden international has been touted as a potential target for United, and that speculation only increased when Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho was in the crowd to watch Sweden’s World Cup qualification playoff first leg in Stockholm last Friday. He sat alongside United striker and Forsberg’s former international team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the stadium.

Mourinho is known to be keen to add a winger to his squad as soon as possible, having missed out on Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic in the last transfer window.

But Forsberg, aged 26, insists he is committed to Leipzig and dismissed the United links as newspaper gossip.

Forsberg told German newspaper Bild: “I also read that in the papers, my focus is on RB.”

The former Malmo player has played for Leipzig since 2015. He has scored 16 goals in 83 Bundesliga appearances.

His contract runs until June 2022.

Forsberg is represented by summer signing Victor Lindelof’s agent, Hasan Cetinkaya.