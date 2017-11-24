Emre Can agrees personal terms with Juventus

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has agreed personal terms with Juventus ahead of a summer transfer, according to Turin newspaper Tuttosport.

The Germany international, aged 24, is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree an extension with the Reds.

According to today’s report, he has already decided to move to the Serie A champions. He will be able to firm up his personal terms by signing a pre-contract agreement in January.

Can would then move to Juve on a free transfer on July 1, after the expiry of his Liverpool contract.

The article suggests that the terms were not difficult to finalise because Can had expected to join the Bianconeri last summer. Liverpool refused to sell at that stage.

Juve would ideally like to have Can in their ranks for the second half of the current season and will make an attempt to sign him in January. A free transfer next summer remains the most likely scenario.