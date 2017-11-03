Emre Can closer to Liverpool exit

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has edged closer to leaving the club on a free transfer next summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Contract talks with the Germany international, aged 23, have reportedly hit deadlock. That increases the likelihood that he will not be at Anfield beyond the season.

The report claims that Can’s wage demands are simply higher than Liverpool are prepared to pay. For players outside the marquee signing bracket, the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group, limit wages to a maximum of £75,000-a-week.

Can’s representatives are reportedly seeking a figure closer to the £160,000-a-week paid to his team-mate Philippe Coutinho.

The former Bayer Leverkusen has just seven months to run on his current deal. He will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England from January onwards.

Italian champions Juventus and German champions Bayern Munich, where Can came through the youth ranks, are both credited with interest in the midfielder.