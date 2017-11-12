Emre Can subject to Juventus charm offensive during international break

Juventus have instructed midfielder Sami Khedira to step up the charm offensive on Germany team-mate Emre Can during the international break, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Liverpool star Can, aged 23, is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a new deal. He is tipped to join Serie A champions Juve on a free transfer next summer.

Can will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with the Italian giants or any other overseas club from January 1.

Juventus are said to be hoping that Can’s friendship with compatriot Khedira, aged 30, will helps to give them them the edge in determining the Liverpool player’s future.

Khedira was reportedly dispatched to Germany for the current international break with instructions to persuade Can to make the move to Turin.

The former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder will reportedly only consider signing a new deal at Anfield if his contract includes a buy-out clause. Liverpool have so far declined that demand