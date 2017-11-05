Eric Dier insists his head wasn’t turned by Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier insists he didn’t have his head turned by interest from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The England international, aged 23, was strongly linked with a switch to Old Trafford during the last window. United boss Jose Mourinho ultimately signed Nemanja Matic from Chelsea to bolster his defensive midfielder options, but Dier claims he was not interested in a transfer.

In an interview with the Sunday Times today, the former Sporting Lisbon youngster said he has “always been so happy at Tottenham” and says of the rumoured summer move to United: “Never did it turn my head.”

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino interrupted the interview to ask the newspaper’s photographer to take a picture of him and Dier. He later requested a copy of the photo for him to keep.

Pochettino’s new book confirms United’s interest in Dier and claims the player and Mourinho spoke in the tunnel after a game last season.

Dier claims his relationship with his boss “has become even stronger for what we went through” in the wake of the Mourinho situation.