Eric Dier jokes about Wembley hoodoo after Spurs beat Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier has been having a laugh about the team’s Wembley hoodoo following last night’s Champions League win over Real Madrid at their temporary home.

Spurs infamously struggled to get results at Wembley last season and in the early stages of the current campaign, but Dier – who slotted in at centre-back after Toby Alderweireld’s first-half injury – seems confident that he and his team-mates have shaken off the curse.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Special night at Wembley, felt like home 😉😁 #COYS #trusttheprocess.”