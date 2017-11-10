Football Star online slot game – Facts, figures and bonuses

Over the years, developers of casino games have produced all kinds of sports-themed online slot games, many of which are themed around football, the most popular sport in the world. Microgaming’s Football Star was released just before the main stages of the FIFA World Cup in 2014 (FYI: the event attracted record number of foreign tourists to Brazil), served as the ideal entertainment and gambling medium for football fans across the world.

Whether you wager real money bets or play casino games just for fun, you’re sure to have a wonderful time playing Football Star online slot game. The developers have put in loads of effort into the creation of this game and it’s one of the most popular online casino games throughout the world, including at the reputed All Jackpots online casino. Let’s now take you through the main facts, figures and bonuses of this online slot game.

Facts and figures

Stakes – Football Star online slot is an All Ways slot game that offers a good variety of betting options. However, please note, you’ll require at least 50 coins to earn a chance to spin its reels, and that amount would cover almost every single way of scoring a win. There are a total of 243 ways (total number of pay lines) you can score a win in Football Star online slot. The lowest bet amount is $ 0.50, however, people interested in placing higher stakes can even bet as high as $ 25 per spin.

Certified Return to Player percentage – As is expected in any online slot game, you’d witness both winning as well as losing streak in this game too. However, as is the case with any online slot developed by Microgaming, this one also guarantees a fairly high Return to Player (RTP) percentage. The RTP of Football Star is an impressive 96.42%. That’s pretty impressive compared to the economics of conventional slot machines.

Standard reel symbols – It incorporates all the standard reel symbols that are expected in any football-themed online slot game. These symbols are represented by the images of: football boots, football shirt, football player, football stadium and a football referee.

Wild symbols – Football Star’s wild symbol is both the stacked and expanding kind. So you can get both kinds during your spins, often covering all the positions on every reel that the wild symbol appears on.

Bonus and scatter symbols – The scatter symbols are represented by football boots and you’d require at least 3 such symbols anywhere on the screen to trigger the free spins bonus round.

Free spins bonus round and its features

As mentioned earlier, anytime you get 3 or more scatter symbols on the screen, you’d be rewarded with 15, 20 or 25 free spins (with no re-trigger option). Although no re-trigger is a setback, it’s a minor one as you can possibly benefit from the Rolling Reels feature during the bonus round. As per this feature, you stand a chance to score multiple consecutive wins involving up to 10x multipliers.