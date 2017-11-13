Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker linked with Premier League return

Ex-Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres is considering a return to the Premier League, according to the Daily Mirror.

Newcastle United and Southampton are said to be interested in bringing the Spanish star back to England.

Torres, aged 33, has been restricted to just two starts for Atletico Madrid so far this season, with just one league star. His playing time is set to diminish even further when fellow former Blues striker Diego Costa becomes available in January.

The World Cup winner’s representatives have reportedly told Toon manager Rafa Benitez and Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino that he wants to o leave Atletico on loan in the new year.

Benitez previously coached Torres at both Liverpool and Chelsea. He signed him from Atletico for £20m during his time in charge at Anfield.

Pellegrino was on Benitez’s coaching staff for part of Torres’ time on Merseyside.

Torres still has 18 months to run on his contract at Atletico, but wants to spend the second half of this season in the Premier League.