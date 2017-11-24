Former Man Utd striker signs for Telford

Ex-Manchester United striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake has signed for non-league side AFC Telford United.

Ebanks-Blake, aged 31, played for United between 2002 and 2006. He started his career with hometown club Cambridge United, before linking up with the United academy.

The forward left for Plymouth Argyle have played two games and scored one goal for United in League Cup ties.

His form for the Pilgrims saw he signed by Wolverhampton Wanderers for £1.5m in January 2008.

He left Molineux in 2013 after scoring 64 goals in 193 goals. The former England Under-21 international has since spent time at Ipswich Town, Preston North End, Chesterfield and Shrewsbury Town.

Chesterfield released him at the end of last season following their relegation from League One and he has been without a club since then.

After a trial at a Belgian club, he has now joined the Stags, who play in the sixth-tier Conference North. He had been training at Telford since last month.