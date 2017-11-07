Frank Lampard linked with Chelsea technical director

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has been touted as a surprise candidate to become the club’s new technical director, according to the Daily Express.

The role became vacant yesterday when Michael Emenalo handed in his resignation after six years in the position.

Chief executive Marina Granovskaia is taking on Emenalo’s duties with immediate effect, but the Blues are expect to seek a direct replacement for the Nigerian.

Lampard has apparently been mooted as an option. The 39-year-old hung up his boots earlier this year and revealed he wanted to move into coaching.

He made 648 appearances for Chelsea between 2001 and 2014, and is the club’s all-time leading scorer with 211 goals.

While his Stamford Bridge credentials cannot be questioned, some decision-makers at the club are said to have doubts over his suitability for the role.

But there is said to be an acceptance that an appointment is needed to alleviate tensions between head coach Antonio Conte and the board.