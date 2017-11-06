Frenkie De Jong: Arsenal and Man City battling to sign Dutch midfielder

Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong is a transfer target for Arsenal and Manchester City, according to The Sun.

After Pep Guardiola got the better of Arsene Wenger in yesterday’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium, they are set to go head-to-head once again in January as they battle to sign the 20-year-old starlet.

The report claims City and the Gunners have both spoken to Ajax about a January deal for De Jong, while champions Chelsea are also monitoring his situation.

De Jong is rumoured to be available for a cut-price £5m in the new year. He has 18 months to run on his contract and Ajax are tipped to cash-in before his value drops any further near the end of his deal. The level of interest might help the Dutch giants to achieve a higher fee.

The Netherlands Under-21 international started his career at Willem II and moved to Ajax in 2015. He made his first-team debut last season and has featured regularly in the early stages of the 2017/18 campaign.