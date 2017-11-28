GIF: Jose Mourinho’s jaw drops after Ashley Young scores a free-kick vs Watford

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could not contain his surprise after Ashley Young scored a stunning free-kick against Watford this evening.

The former Hornets players had not scored in the Premier League for nine months, but scored two in the space of seven first-half minutes at Vicarage Road tonight.

His second came courtesy of a fabulous set-piece from the in-form makeshift left-back.

Mourinho’s jaw literally dropped and he looked around at his staff in amazement as the ball hit back of the net.

You can see his reaction in the gif below.