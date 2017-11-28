GIF: Jose Mourinho’s jaw drops after Ashley Young scores a free-kick vs Watford
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could not contain his surprise after Ashley Young scored a stunning free-kick against Watford this evening.
The former Hornets players had not scored in the Premier League for nine months, but scored two in the space of seven first-half minutes at Vicarage Road tonight.
His second came courtesy of a fabulous set-piece from the in-form makeshift left-back.
Mourinho’s jaw literally dropped and he looked around at his staff in amazement as the ball hit back of the net.
You can see his reaction in the gif below.
Jose Mourinho's reaction to Young's free-kick… 😮😳
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2017