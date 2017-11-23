Giovanni van Bronckhorst being lined up as next Arsenal manager

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger wants former player Giovanni van Bronckhorst to be his successor, according to the Daily Star.

Wenger, aged 68, has 18 months to run on his contract, which expires in June 2019. He as identified Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst as a potential replacement.

Finding their next manager is a massive problem for the Gunners board, but Wenger – who has been in charge for 21 years – is pointing them in the direction of 42-year-old Van Bronckhorst.

Wenger signed Van Bronckhorst from Rangers in 2001. He left for Barcelona in 2003, with a cruciate ligament injury having restricted him to 63 appearances in all competitions over two full seasons with the Gunners.

He has been in charge of Feyenoord since 2015, having previously served as assistant to Ronald Koeman and Fred Rutten at the same club. He took over in 2015, winning the Dutch Cup in his first season in charge and the Eredivisie title – Feyenoord’s first in 18 years – in his second season.