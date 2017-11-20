Harry Kane says he wants to spend his whole career at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says he wants to stay at the club for his entire career.

The England international has given an interview to a German newspaper ahead of this week’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund. The contents of that interview will be music to the ears of Spurs fans.

He told Bild am Sonntag: “My goal is to play my entire career only for Tottenham.

“We have a fantastic team, a great coach, a professional training centre and we’re getting a new stadium. At the moment, everything suits me here and I’m happy.”

Kane, aged 24, has been strongly linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid in recent weeks. His goalscoring exploits – now in the Champions League, as well as the Premier League – have attracted the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs.

And Spurs’ strict wage structure, within which Kane is already sitting at the ceiling imposed by chairman Daniel Levy, has increased doubts over whether the north London club can keep hold of their academy product.

Kane’s latest comments suggest that he certainly intends to hang around for the long term and does not want a move.