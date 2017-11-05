Harry Winks reacts to his injury vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has taken to social media to react to the injury he sustained during today’s win over Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Winks, aged 21, was forced off at half-time and was replaced by Mousa Dembele.

The England international’s post-match tweet indicated he was not sure how serious his injury is.

He wrote: “Important win today. Gutted I had to come off, hopefully it’s not too serious.”

It is not yet clear whether Winks will be able to join up with the England squad for the forthcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil.