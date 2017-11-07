Harry Winks reacts to pulling out of England squad

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has taken to Twitter to react to pulling out of the England squad to face Germany and Brazil.

The 21-year-old, who made his international debut last month, has withdrawn due to an ankle injury, which forced him off at half-time during last weekend’s win over Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Writing on Twitter, Winks said: “Absolutely gutted I can’t be with the @England squad for the upcoming games. Focus is on getting fit.”

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore has been called up by Gareth Southgate to replace Winks.

Winks’ club-mates Dele Alli and Harry Kane have also pulled out of the squad.