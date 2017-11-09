Henrikh Mkhitaryan poses for selfies and reacts to scoring for Armenia

Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been posting on social media after scoring in Armenia’s 4-1 win over Belarus earlier this evening.

Mkhitaryan scored the second goal of the game shortly before half-time. Click here to watch his goal.

After the match, the United man shared video footage of him posing for selfies with young fans on the touchline at the Republican Stadium in Yerevan.

He also wrote: “Nice game, nice team performance and nice to have scored tonight.”