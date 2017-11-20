Italian FA boss confirms Chelsea’s Antonio Conte is top target to become new Italy manager

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is the preferred candidate to become Italy’s new manager, the head of the Italian FA has confirmed.

Carlo Tavecchio revealed that Conte is his top target following the sacking of Gian Piero Ventura after the Azzurri failed to qualify for next summer’s World Cup.

Conte previously held the post between 2014 and 2016. After an impressive showing at Euro 2016, he stepped down at the end of his contract in order to return to club management with Chelsea.

But the Italian FA as keen to secure him for a second stint as national team boss.

Tavecchio revealed that Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, Zenit Saint Petersburg’s Roberto Mancini and out of work Carlo Ancelotti are also on his shortlist, but made no attempt to hide his favoured appointment.

He told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport: “[Massimiliano] Allegri, [Roberto] Mancini, [Carlo] Ancelotti… I say getting warmer.

“And Conte? Fire.”

Conte is under contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2019. But since winning the title last season, he has been dogged by rumours linking him with an early exit.