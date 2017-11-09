Jan Vertonghen latest Spurs star to be hit by injury

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has been ruled out of the Belgium squad to face Mexico on Thursday due to injury.

The nature of Vertonghen’s injury has not been confirmed, but Roberto Martinez confirmed this evening that he has pulled out of tonight’s game. It is not yet clear whether he will stay with Martinez’s squad for the upcoming friendly against Japan, but the Belgium boss’ phrasing suggests he is still in contention for the second game.

He said: “[Chelsea striker Michy] Batshuayi suffers from a foot injury with Chelsea. He went back to his club and he will be out for the next two games. Vertonghen is also unavailable to face Mexico.”

The centre-back, aged 30, is the latest Spurs star to suffer an injury. Mauricio Pochettino’s squad has been hit with a raft of injuries over the past week.

Midfielder Dele Alli, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and defender Toby Alderweireld all sustained injuries during the Champions League win over Real Madrid. Reserve keeper Michel Vorm picked up an injury in training and also missed the win over Crystal Palace last Sunday.

They then lost striker Harry Kane and midfielder Harry Winks due to injuries suffered during that game.

Winger Erik Lamela and midfielder Victor Wanyama also remained sidelined with their long-term injuries.