Jann-Fiete Arp turned down Chelsea transfer, names Harry Kane as his idol

Is German wonderkid Jann-Fiete Arp about to do a reverse Willian?

The Hamburg striker, aged 17, turned down a transfer to Chelsea in the summer window and has now named Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane as the player on which he models himself.

Brazilian winger Willian famously came close to joining Spurs in 2013, before instead moving to Stamford Bridge.

So, is Arp about to move to Tottenham after rejecting the Blues?

He told the BBC: “There are many good strikers that you can learn a lot from by watching.

“But if there was just one player I had to pick as my role model, it’s Harry Kane.”

Arp added: “He went through all the youth teams in his club, became a first-team player in that club and was even the league’s top scorer, twice. Now, he’s an international.

“In the space of three years, Kane has made every step that you dream of as a young player.”

The teenager has been linked with moves to Real Madrid, Juventus and Arsenal, who are all tracking his progress. It was Chelsea who made the first serious attempt to land him when they made an approach last summer.

But Arp turned them down because he wanted to stay in Germany to finish his schooling. He said move to the Premier League champions would have been insane and nonsene.

He told Bild in August: “It would have made no sense as a 17-year-old to go to Chelsea.

“You’ve barely achieved anything yet and have as good as no experience in professional football. The risk is just too great. It would have been nonsense to go abroad now and leave everything else behind.”

He continued: “My last year at school has priority above everything else.

“It would be insane if I messed up 11 years of school now just because I don’t have my priorities right.”

Arp signed a new contract in July and is tied to Hamburg until June 2019, but the Bundesliga side are keen to tie him down to a longer deal.