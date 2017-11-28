January transfers for Man City target Alexis Sanchez and Man Utd target Mesut Ozil ruled out by Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says contract rebels Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will not be sold in the January transfer window.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, the Frenchman indicated that both players would see out their contracts at the Emirates Stadium.

Asked if the players would still be at the club after the January transfer window, he said: “Yes, of course.”

On whether they would extend their contracts, he replied: “I am not the only one who can decide that. They have a part to play in that as well. If it is my decision, then yes.

“We have said it many times.”

Both players are out of contract at the end of the season and are yet to sign new deals with the Gunners.

Chile international Sanchez, aged 28, is widely expected to join his former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. He had been tipped to make a cut-price move to the Etihad Stadium in January for a fee of £20m-£30m.

But it appears Guardiola might have to wait until the summer to sign Sanchez on a free transfer.

Ozil, aged 29, is believed to be a target for his former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. Speculation over his future has not been as widespread as Sanchez’s, but he still appears likely to move on at the end of the season..