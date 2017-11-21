Joel Matip out of Sevilla game, could face Chelsea

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has been ruled out of this evening’s Champions League clash with Sevilla in Spain.

The Cameroonian missed last weekend’s 3-0 win over Southampton due to a thigh injury and has still recovered in time to feature tonight.

But manager Jurgen Klopp is confident that he will have Matip back for Saturday evening’s Premier League game against champions Chelsea at Anfield.

He revealed that the former Schalke player is back in full training and should be back for the weekend. But the Sevilla game came too soon and Matip did not travel to Spain.

Klopp told reporters at his pre-match press conference yesterday afternoon: “The squad looks good. They are pretty much all here from the normal squad, apart from Joel.

“He is in Liverpool and full training, so all good.”

The Reds boss added: “I think there will be a big chance he will be ready for Saturday. But there was no chance for this game.

“It was a little bit too quick, but it’s all good.”

Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan are likely to be Klopp’s central defensive partnership against Sevilla in Matip’s absence.

Matip, aged 26, is a regular starter for the Reds. He has played in 10 Premier League games and all six European fixtures so far this term.