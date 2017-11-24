Jose Mourinho admits he is worried Marouane Fellaini is going to leave Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed he is concerned that midfielder Marouane Fellaini is going to quit the club.

The Belgium international is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a new deal with United.

Mourinho fears he is going to lose the former Everton man, who has become an increasingly important member of his squad, and does not believe there is anything he can do to personally influence Fellaini’s decision.

He told his press conference today: “Yeah [‘m worried he won’t be here]. [I’ve done] nothing, it is a discussion between the player and the board.

“I’m not involved in contracts in deals, and I respect both/ I respect the player because he has the right to decide his future, and I respect the board because the decisions and the discussions are under control.

“So I just wait wishing they will have an understanding, but it’s out of my control.”

Fellaini has been linked with moves to Besiktas, Paris Saint-Germain and, most recently, Arsenal.

He will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any overseas club from January and can join any club on a free transfer from July 1.

Mourinho has come to rely on the big Belgian in important games and has singled him out for praise in recent weeks, particularly for his substitute appearance in the defeat at Chelsea.