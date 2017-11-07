Jose Mourinho holds talks with PSG

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s representatives have spoken to Paris Saint-Germain over their manager’s job, according to The Sun.

The Portuguese coach has been sounded out about taking over at Parc des Princes in the future.

Contact was made between the Ligue 1 side and Mourinho’s camp to discuss the possibility of him replacing current boss Unai Emery.

Mourinho previously worked with PSG sporting director Antero Henrique at Porto. Henrique is said to be a key figure in trying to land his compatriot.

The French giants previously tried to get Mourinho before he joined United in 2016, but the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan coach opted to move to Old Trafford instead.

Mourinho’s representatives have reportedly made it clear that he is committed to United, where he is halfway through a three-year contract, but is planning ahead.

He recently confirmed that the United job would definitely not be the last of his career.