Jose Mourinho rules two players out of Man Utd vs Brighton

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says defenders Eric Bailly and Phil Jones will both miss this weekend’s Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Both players missed last weekend’s win over Newcastle United and the midweek Champions League defeat at Basel. Mourinho indicated that neither had recovered sufficiently to be considered for Saturday’s game against the Seagulls at Old Trafford.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the United boss also confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic would definitely not start the match. He said the 36-year-old is not yet ready to play a full 90 minutes having been out of action since April. The Swedish veteran is likely to be on the bench for a third successive game though.

Another player who had been out since April, Argentine defender Marcos Rojo, made his comeback against Basel. Mourinho said Rojo is fully recovered from his injury, but he wants to assess his fatigue levels today before determining what his involvement will be against Brighton.

Mourinho said: “[Bailly is] not back. The evolution was not good enough to have him back for the game. Bailly and Jones are out.

“Rojo played very well, we have to see how he is today. His injuries have gone – there is no more injury in the frame – but fatigue, maybe he feels a little bit. But to be honest Zlatan returned before him, Pogba returned before him but he was in better condition.”

On Ibrahimovic, he added: “Not ready. Step by step, minute after minute, match after match, is easy to play him if the team is losing for the last 15 or 20 mins, if the team is winning his qualities are adapted, you don’t play him only if the team is losing or winning. He is a player who’s easy to bring to the game so normally he is going to have this period of 15, 20 and one day he will feel he is physically ready.”