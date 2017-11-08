Juan Mata linked with January move to Real Madrid

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is a January transfer target for Real Madrid, according to the Daily Express.

The 29-year-old came through the youth ranks at the Bernabeu, but left to join Valencia without making a first-team appearance for Madrid.

Mata was left out of the matchday squad for last Sunday’s defeat at his former club Chelsea. United boss Jose Mourinho sold him to the Red Devils during his time in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Spain international was expected to be surplus to requirements when Mourinho arrived at Old Trafford, but has been a surprisingly important part of the Portuguese coach’s plans.

But he is now tipped to move on because of his recent fall down the pecking order, the fact that he is out of contract at the end of the season, and because Madrid are said to be keen to bring him back to the club to add fresh impetus in what has been a difficult season so far.