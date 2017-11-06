Juan Mata reacts to Man Utd’s defeat at Chelsea

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has been giving his reaction to the defeat at his former club Chelsea yesterday.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge, with Alvaro Morata heading in the only goal of the game.

Mata, who is resolute in his commitment to publishing a blog article each Monday morning, regardless of the weekend’s result, gave his thoughts in writing.

He wrote: “It’s not easy to write after a defeat. Obviously, there’s a risk that you get carried away by pessimism. But my experience tells me that you must allow some time to analyse things with more perspective. It hurts to lose, that’s for sure. Both you and us. But now there’s an international break coming and it’s a good time to recap and to see the things that we’re doing well and the things that we can improve.

“Indeed, the return to Stamford Bridge didn’t work out as we expected. It was a tough and intense game where Chelsea were able to take their chances to get the three points. In sports you have to accept the defeats, but with the only goal of learning from them and trying to improve in the next game. That’s what we’re going to do. There’s still a lot to play for, so let’s carry on.”

Of course, the Spain international is absolved of any personal responsibility for the loss because he was left out of the matchday squad entirely.

He did not make reference to being dropped in his blog post, and there has been no information from the club to suggest that he is injured.

Mata, aged 29, played for Chelsea between 2011 and 2014. He scored 33 goals in 135 appearances and was the Blues’ player of the year for each of his two full seasons at Stamford Bridge.

He joined United for £37.1m in January 2014.