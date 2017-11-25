Jurgen Klopp explains why he has dropped Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane for Chelsea game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been explaining his decision to drop star forwards Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane for this evening’s game against Chelsea.

The Reds boss has left Firmino and Mane out of his team as part of five changes to his starting lineup. They are replaced in the team by Daniel Sturridge and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Speaking in a pre-match interview with BT Sport, Klopp indicated that he was concerned about running the pair into the ground. The German suggested he wanted to protect Firmino and Mane against the effects of fatigue, particularly heading into the busy festive period.

Explaining his changes, Klopp said: “Dejan Lovren is not able to play, he’s a little bit injured, like Emre [Can], so that’s the reason for that change.

“We need to use the quality of the squad. I have absolute trust in the squad but then I have to show it. We cannot let the other boys play until they can’t play anymore, I said it before, so that’s why we change.

“We have fresh legs in, still quality with fantastic options to change in the game – so, good.”

He went on to say that Oxlade-Chamberlain would perform a similar role to Mane and denied the changes indicated a change of formation for this evening’s game.

While Klopp’s fatigue argument is valid, at home to Champions League qualification rivals Chelsea is an odd fixture in which to give them a rest.

Click here for the full confirmed Liverpool vs Chelsea team news.