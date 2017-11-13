Juventus make approach for Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin

Juventus have contacted Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin’s representatives about a possible transfer, according to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb.

Sources at a recent corporate event in Italy were reportedly briefing that Juve made multiple attempts to sign Bellerin last summer.

Having lost Brazilian veteran Dani Alves to Paris Saint-Germain, the Serie A champions were keen to bring the Gunners youngster to Turin as his replacement.

The Spain international was reportedly Juve’s top target to become their new right-back.

Juventus reportedly made direct contact with Bellerin’s camp repeatedly, but were unable to strike a deal.

Bellerin, aged 22, was under pressure after some poor display last season, but has started the 2017/18 campaign in better form.

He came through the youth ranks at hometown club Barcelona before joining Arsenal as a 16-year-old in 2011.

Having failed to make any progress on the Bellerin deal, Juventus instead opted to sign Mattia De Sciglio from domestic rivals AC Milan.