Laurent Koscielny Arsenal exit plan revealed
Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny wants to leave the club to finish his career at former club Lorient, according to the French club’s president.
Loic Fery claims Koscielny told him earlier this month that he wants to rejoin Lorient.
He told the Late Football Club on Canal+ Sport: “He told me last week in London that he wanted to finish his career at Lorient.”
.@LoicFery est UNE MACHINE 💪
Et il en profite pour donner une INFO EXCLUSIVE #LateFC: @6_LKOSCIELNY souhaite finir sa carrière @FCLorient ! pic.twitter.com/8K3CMG1mks
— Late Football Club (@LateFootClub) November 27, 2017
Koscielny, aged 32, joined the Gunners from Lorient in a £8.45m deal in the summer 2010 transfer window. He had only spent a single season at his former club, who he joined from Guingamp in 2009.
But is apparently keen to return to the Breton outfit.
The France international is under contract at the Emirates Stadium until June 2020. By that stage, he will be just a few months short of his 35th birthday.
Fery acknowledged that Lorient would have to be patient before they would be able to sign Koscielny. That might mean waiting until 2020.