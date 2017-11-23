Liverpool contact PSG over Julian Draxler transfer

Liverpool have made contact with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal to sign Julian Draxler, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

The Reds are reportedly seeking a loan deal for the Germany international, who has seen his role at Parc des Princes diminished since the world record capture of Neymar from Barcelona and the subsequent arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco last summer.

Draxler, aged 24, was signed by PSG from Wolfsburg in January. At that stage he looked like becoming a key player for the Ligue 1 giants, but that was before the Neymar and Mbappe deals.

The report claims Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy have their work cut out to pull off the deal because Draxler is still keen to prove himself at PSG.

With that in mind, the Reds have made a tentative effort to lure the former Schalke youngster to Anfield on a temporary basis, with a view to then converting the loan to a permanent transfer.