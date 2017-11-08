Liverpool forward tipped for permanent transfer to MLS

Liverpool youngster Brooks Lennon is set for a permanent transfer to Major League Soccer side Real Salt Lake, according to ESPN.

The 20-year-old forward is currently on loan at the US outfit and is tipped to extend his stay.

Lennon, who joined the Reds from the Real Salt Lake youth academy in Arizona in 2015, has been on loan since January. During his time in Salt Lake City, he has scored three goals in 26 MLS appearances.

His loan club are said to be impressed with his efforts and keen to sign him. The USA Under-20 international is out of contract at Anfield next summer and is unlikely to be offered a new deal.

He has not made a senior appearances for the Reds, but was a regular for their under-23 side before his loan move.

Real Salt Lake are yet to firm up their interest with a formal offer. It is not clear whether they will try to sign Lennon in January ahead of the new MLS season or wait until his Liverpool contract expires.