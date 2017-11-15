Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hospitalised after being taken ill

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been taken to hospital after falling ill today and will be absent from training on Wednesday.

The Reds boss attended hospital today after complaining of feeling unwell and was forced to skip a training session at Melwood.

Klopp, aged 50, is currently being assessed by doctors, with Liverpool insisting his trip to hospital is precautionary.

A statement on Liverpool’s website said there are no plans for Klopp to remain in hospital overnight and he is due to return home this evening.

But the Reds also raised the prospect of their boss needing to return to hospital for further check-ups over the coming days.

The club requested privacy for Klopp, his family and other patients during his hospital visits

In addition to the concerns over Klopp’s health, the situation will also disrupt the Reds’ preparation for Saturday’s return to action after the international break against Southampton, particularly if he needs to return to the hospital multiple times between now and the game.