Liverpool pair linked with moves to Sunderland

Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward and forward Ben Woodburn are targets for new Sunderland boss Chris Coleman, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Coleman, who has coached both players with the Wales national team, has apparently made signing a new keeper his priority ahead of the January transfer window.

The Black Cats sold both Jordan Pickford and Vitto Mannone in the summer, and replacements Jason Steele and Robbin Ruiter have struggled so far this season.

A January loan move for Ward, aged 24, is reportedly on the cards. He has previously impressed on loan at Huddersfield Town, who he helped secure promotion to the Premier League last season, and Aberdeen.

Woodburn, aged 18, is said to be another target for Coleman, who gave him his international debut in which he came off the bench to score against Austria earlier this year.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has so far been protective of Woodburn and reluctant to let him go out on loan.