Liverpool plot deal to sign Man City star David Silva

Liverpool are planning a shock swoop to sign Manchester City playmaker David Silva, according to The Sun.

The 31-year-old Spanish star is out of contract at the end of next season and is locked in talks with City over an extension to keep him at the Etihad Stadium beyond June 2019.

City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to hand Silva a 12-month extension to keep potential suitors at bay. Such a deal would tie him to the club beyond his 34th birthday.

But Liverpool and Italian side Inter Milan are monitoring the situation.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be an admirer of Silva and sees him as an alternative to injury-hit Adam Lallana.

It is only likely that Silva would be sold if he had indicated he did not intend to sign a new deal. But the World Cup winner has been a key part of Guardiola’s high-flying side so far this term.

Silva joined City from Valencia in 2010. He has won two Premier League titles, made 321 appearances and scored 52 goals for the club.