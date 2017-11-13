Liverpool prepare £5m bid for Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White

Wolverhampton Wanderers starlet Morgan Gibbs-White is a £5m transfer target for Liverpool, according to The Sun.

The 17-year-old was a key part of the England squad that won the Under-17 World Cup in India last month.

His performances have convinced Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to pursue a deal to sign him. North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are also reported to be interested in Gibbs-White, but Liverpool are touted as the frontrunners.

Gibbs-White is out of contract at the end of next season and Wolves cannot offer him improved terms until he turns 18 in January. By that stage, the transfer window will be open and his suitors will be able to lodge bids for him.

The youngster has already played first-team football in the Championship and is tipped to make the step up to the Premier League.

Gibbs-White has been at Molineux since he was aged eight, but could be tempted by the move to a big club.