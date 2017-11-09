Liverpool send a physio on international duty with Sadio Mane

Senegal unexpectedly have two Liverpool representatives in their camp for the current international break after the Reds sent a physio to accompany star forward Sadio Mane.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Premier League side contacted the Senegalese Football Federation to ask permission for a physio to accompany Mane during the upcoming international games.

That permission was granted and club physio Scott McAuley has travelled to Africa with Mane for the World Cup qualification double-header against South Africa.

Mane and his team-mates are replaying a game they lost in South Africa a year ago after a referee – who has since been banned for life – awarded a penalty against Senegal for a non-existent handball.

They also host South Africa in the reverse fixture, which was always planned for this month, and need two points from the two games to guarantee qualification.

McAuley is there to monitor Mane’s fitness. The forward returned to action in last weekend’s win against West Ham in what was his first appearance since sustaining a hamstring injury playing for Senegal in the last international break.