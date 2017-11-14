Liverpool star reacts to surgery

Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne has taken to social media to confirm that he has undergone surgery.

The England international faces a further three months on the sidelines after having an operation on his back.

The 26-year-old is yet to play this season, having originally sustained the injury during a pre-season friendly.

Clyne, who was a regular starter for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season, could now be ruled out until mid-February and faces an uphill struggle to earn a place in the England squad for next summer’s World Cup.

He wrote: “Frustrating period for me but hopefully now things are on the up! Had a small & successful op and working hard to get back on the pitch.”