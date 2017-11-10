Liverpool target Kai Havertz visits Melwood

Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz visited Liverpool’s Melwood training ground last month ahead of a possible transfer, according to Football Whispers.

We reported in October that the Reds were scouting the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, but it is now suggested that he also made a secret trip to Merseyside in the same month.

Havertz was reportedly given the red-carpet treatment, with manager Jurgen Klopp, first team star Philippe Coutinho and club legend Steven Gerrard all in attendance to greet the youngster.

The purpose of the meeting was reportedly to convince the Germany Under-19 international that Liverpool is the best place to continue his development.

Havertz signed a new five-year deal in July, which ties him to Leverkusen until June 2022. But the fact that the trip to Melwood had the Bundesliga side’s blessing suggests they are ready to listen to offers for him.

He is already a regular in the Leverkusen first team.