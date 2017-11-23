Liverpool and Tottenham tracking teenage defender Ben Wilmot

Stevenage defender Ben Wilmot is a transfer target for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Mail.

The 18-year-old is reportedly on the radar of a host of Premier League clubs, including the Reds and Spurs.

Around 30 scouts were at Stevenage’s Checkatrade Trophy tie with Brighton Under-21s two weeks ago to see Wilmot play the full 90 minutes.

He was also on the bench for Tuesday night’s League Two clash with Coventry City. He is yet to make his league debut, but has three first-team appearances to his name. His performances in cup competitions have been enough to attract the attention of top-flight scouts.

Wilmot was born in Stevenage and is the son of the club’s former goalkeeper Richard Wilmot. He only celebrated his 18th birthday earlier this month.

The young centre-back, who came through the academy ranks at Stevenage, put pen to paper on his first professional contract in April.