Liverpool vs Chelsea team news

Liverpool team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Adam Lallana could be involved in a matchday squad for the first time this season in tomorrow’s clash with Chelsea.

The Reds hosts the champions at Anfield in the Saturday tea-time kick-off.

England international Lallana, who has been sidelined since picked up an injury during the pre-season Audi Cup, is back in full training.

Klopp wouldn’t confirm whether he will feature against the Blues, saying he wanted to talk to the player first.

He told his press conference today: “Adam is on his way, no doubt about that. We have to see how we will handle this in the next few days and weeks.

Asked whether Lallana would be in the squad this weekend, he added: “I don’t want to talk about this here. If I have anything to say about that I will talk to the player first. We will see.”

Midfielder Emre Can is an injury doubt for the game. He picked up a muscular injury after coming off the bench in the 3-3 draw at Sevilla in midweek.

Klopp said: “Emre struggles a little bit. A strange situation in the game, a little muscle [issue]. It could be close – he is a doubt, let me say it like this.”

But defender Joel Matip, who has missed the games against Southampton and Sevilla due to a thigh injury is back in full training and in contention to play tomorrow.

On the Cameroon international, Klopp said: “Joel trained yesterday for the first time with the team and, again, we have to to see as well.”

Chelsea team news

Wing-back Victor Moses is back from the hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since mid-October.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has confirmed his intention to name the Nigeria international, who once spent a season on loan at Liverpool, on the bench for tomorrow’s game against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Italian told his pre-match press conference: “His condition is good and for sure he needs a bit of time to recover the best form.

“[Saturday] he is in our squad and I want to bring him on the bench and decide if there is the necessity to have him on or not.

“I am very happy as now he is fine, but needs a bit of time to have the best physical condition.”

Michy Batshuayi (ankle), forward Charly Musonda (knee) and the left-sided Kenedy (muscular) are all out through injury.