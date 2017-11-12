Liverpool’s Dom Solanke joins England squad to play Brazil

Liverpool striker Dom Solanke has been added to the England squad for the friendly against Brazil.

The former Chelsea youngster, aged 20, had been in the England Under-21 squad, but has been promoted following the conclusion of his duties with Aidy Boothroyd’s squad.

Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn and Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook have been called up to Gareth Southgate’s squad in similar circumstances.

Solanke was on the scoresheet as he, Gunn and Cook helped the under-21s to a 2-0 win over Ukraine on Saturday. It was the youngster’s second goal in eight appearances at under-21 level. You can see his goal and match highlights in the video below.

The Reds youngster, who moved to Anfield on a free transfer last summer, is training with the senior squad for the first time today.

He will hope to put himself in contention for a role against Brazil in Tuesday evening’s friendly at Wembley.

Reacting to his call-up on social media, Solanke wrote: “Feel incredibly blessed and honoured to get called up to the @England Senior Squad! Thanks for all the messages!”