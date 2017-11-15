Liverpool’s former Chelsea striker Dom Solanke reacts to his England debut

Liverpool striker Dom Solanke has taken to Twitter to react to making his England debut.

The former Chelsea starlet came off the bench for Gareth Southgate’s side during last night’s 0-0 draw with Brazil at Wembley.

Solanke, aged 20, came on in place of Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy in the 75th minute, despite having never started a league game at club level.

He had a chance to score a late winner for England, but miscontrolled at the far post.

After the match, he wrote: “Dream come true making my England Senior Debut today at Wembley vs Brazil! Very proud moment for me and my family.”