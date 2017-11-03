Luke Shaw set to rejoin Southampton, with Ryan Bertrand moving to Man City

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is ready to let out-of-favour left-back Luke Shaw leave the club in the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

The England international, who currently finds himself around fifth in the pecking order for the left-back berth in Mourinho’s team, is tipped to rejoin former club Southampton on loan for the second half of the season.

According to the Daily Mirror, Shaw is keen on a return to St Mary’s and his loan switch will start a Manchester-Southampton left-back merry-go-round that will allow Saints defender Ryan Bertrand to move to United’s rivals Manchester City.

City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to add a left-back to his squad in the January window following the serious knee injury sustained by would-be first-choice left-back Benjamin Mendy.

Bertrand, aged 28, is said to be on a list of targets. The Saints would reportedly sell if they received a big bid, particularly if Shaw came in as a ready-made replacement.

Shaw, aged 22, left Southampton to join United in a £27m deal in 2014 on a four-year deal. But he is reportedly not on speaking terms with Mourinho and has made just two League Cup appearances so far this season.

He is tipped to leave on loan in January before seeking a permanent transfer away from Old Trafford next summer.