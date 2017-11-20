Man City battling Liverpool for Leon Goretzka deal

Manchester City are the latest Premier League to join the race for Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Germany international is out of contract at the end of the season and City are interested in signing him on a free transfer.

They face competition from a host of domestic rivals, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, plus German champions Bayern Munich and Italian champions Juventus all credited with interest in the 22-year-old.

Goretzka had been most strongly linked with a switch to Anfield, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp apparently lining him up compatriot Emre Can, who is also out of contract next summer and tipped to move to Juve on a free transfer.

But City are hoping to challenge the Merseysiders, with coach Pep Guardiola apparently impressed with the defensive midfielder’s versatility to operate in other positions.

Schalke could try to cash-in on Goretzka in the January transfer window. City could make a bid at that stage.