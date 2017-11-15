Man of the match Joe Gomez reacts to his full England debut

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was named man of the match on his full England debut against Brazil at Wembley last night.

After coming off the bench to win his first cap against Germany last week, the 20-year-old started at right-back against Neymar and co. for Gareth Southgate’s side yesterday evening.

Writing on social media after the game, Gomez said: “Another great experience & good result for the team. Dream to play at Wembley for England, thank you for the support.”

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle picked the former Charlton Athletic youngster as the best England player involved in the 0-0 draw.