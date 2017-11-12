Man Utd agree to sell Maroune Fellaini to Besiktas for £8m

Manchester United and Besiktas have agreed an £8m deal for midfielder Marouane Fellaini, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The deal is set to go through in the January transfer window.

Fellaini, aged 29, is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a new deal with the Red Devils.

He has been an increasingly important player for manager Jose Mourinho in recent times, with the Red Devils boss singling him out for special praise after his substitute appearance in the defeat at Chelsea last weekend.

But United are set to cash-in on the Belgium international, rather than lose him on a free transfer six months later, to fund United’s next foray into the transfer market.

Fellaini, who has long been linked with a move to Besiktas, is set to be the first player to leave in the next transfer window.

Others will follow as Mourinho continues to reshape his squad in January, the report claims.