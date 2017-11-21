Man Utd extend Ander Herrera and Ashley Young’s contracts

Manchester United have extended the contracts of midfielder Ander Herrera and makeshift left-back Ashley Young, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils have reportedly taken up one-year options in both players’ contract to keep them at Old Trafford until June 2019.

Both Young, aged 32, and Herrera, aged 28, are due to be out of contract at the end of their season, with their deals expiring in June 2018.

But United have options in both deals allowing them to extend the contracts by an extra season. Today’s report suggests they have done so.

Young, who has made 10 appearances already in a resurgent season, will now be just short of his 34th birthday when his £130,000-a-week deal expires.

Herrera has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after falling down the pecking order this season. But United have bought themselves another 12 months and protected the Spaniard’s resale value for a longer period.

The Red Devils could now take up similar options with Juan Mata, Daley Blind and Luke Shaw.