Man Utd fear Jose Mourinho is joining PSG next summer

Manchester United’s hierarchy are increasingly concerned that manager Jose Mourinho is planning to quit and take charge of Paris Saint-Germain next summer, according to The Sun.

The Old Trafford board fear the Portuguese boss is plotting a move to the Parc des Princes after two years of his three-year contract.

Reports in recent days suggested talks had taken place between PSG and Mourinho’s representatives.

The United boss has publicly praised PSG’s project.

Mourinho is said to be irked by his fears that his squad will not be able to compete with neighbours Manchester City and the squad assembled by his rival Pep Guardiola.

And in recent weeks the 54-year-old has been picking seemingly unnecessary fights with the United supporters.

Mourinho’s camp has reportedly told United that he remains committed to the club, but senior sources at the club are said to be concerned by his open flirting with the Ligue 1 giants.